13105 Planters Row Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Home for Rent in Planters Walk Subdivision in the Steele Creek Area of Charlotte, NC - For Rent! Freshly renovated and located in Planters Walk Subdivision in The Desirable Steele Creek Area. This Charming Ranch Homes comes with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths and a 2-car garage. It has a spacious Living Room and The Split bedroom design is Great for the Owner's retreat. The Kitchen is supplied with Electric Cook Top, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Refrigerator. Community Features include Club House, Pool and Walking Trails. A Must See!!



Highway 40 to Highway 160. Turn L on Sledge Road,R on Winget, onto Planters Row.



(RLNE4893182)