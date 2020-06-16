All apartments in Charlotte
Location

13105 Planters Row Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Home for Rent in Planters Walk Subdivision in the Steele Creek Area of Charlotte, NC - For Rent! Freshly renovated and located in Planters Walk Subdivision in The Desirable Steele Creek Area. This Charming Ranch Homes comes with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths and a 2-car garage. It has a spacious Living Room and The Split bedroom design is Great for the Owner's retreat. The Kitchen is supplied with Electric Cook Top, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Refrigerator. Community Features include Club House, Pool and Walking Trails. A Must See!!

Located in Planters Walk Subdivision in the Steele Creek Area. This Beautiful Ranch Home comes with 3 bedrooms and 2 Baths Kitchen is equipped with electric Cook top, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Refrigerator. It has an open Floor plan with a Spacious Living Room, 1-Car Garage. Community Features includes the Club House, Pool and Walking Trails. It is convenient to Restaurants, Shopping and Lake Wylie. A must See.

Highway 40 to Highway 160. Turn L on Sledge Road,R on Winget, onto Planters Row.

(RLNE4893182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13105 Planters Row Drive have any available units?
13105 Planters Row Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13105 Planters Row Drive have?
Some of 13105 Planters Row Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13105 Planters Row Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13105 Planters Row Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13105 Planters Row Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13105 Planters Row Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13105 Planters Row Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13105 Planters Row Drive offers parking.
Does 13105 Planters Row Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13105 Planters Row Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13105 Planters Row Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13105 Planters Row Drive has a pool.
Does 13105 Planters Row Drive have accessible units?
No, 13105 Planters Row Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13105 Planters Row Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13105 Planters Row Drive has units with dishwashers.
