Last updated June 2 2019 at 2:53 PM

13015 Bullock Greenway Boulevard

13015 Bullock Greenway Boulevard · (704) 457-7866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13015 Bullock Greenway Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 3-story Townhome in Blakeney Greens Subdivision. First floor includes storage room, garage access and a bedroom. Second floor features large Great Room with Fireplace, Dining Room and Kitchen and half bathroom. Third floor has 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms both with Walk in Closets. Deck and Fenced in Patio. Very desirable area, applications being accepted for May 1st Move-In. This one will not last long, schedule your appointment today.

Nearby schools include Omni Montessori School, Hawk Ridge Elementary, Community House Middle School, Ardrey Kell High School, Kids R Kids School and Polo Ridge Elementary. The closest grocery stores are Harris Teeter, Quick Shoppe and Bi-Lo. Nearby coffee shops include McDonald's, Starbucks and Brixx Wood Fired Pizza - Blakeney. Nearby restaurants include Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, Chili's Grill & Bar and 18 Asian & Sushi Bar. Near SPX Headquarters, Mcmullen Creek Greenway and Carmel Road Park.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13015 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have any available units?
13015 Bullock Greenway Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13015 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have?
Some of 13015 Bullock Greenway Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13015 Bullock Greenway Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13015 Bullock Greenway Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13015 Bullock Greenway Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 13015 Bullock Greenway Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 13015 Bullock Greenway Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13015 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 13015 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13015 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13015 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have a pool?
No, 13015 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 13015 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13015 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13015 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 13015 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
