1301 N Sharon Amity Road
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

1301 N Sharon Amity Road

1301 North Sharon Amity Road · No Longer Available
Location

1301 North Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Cotswold area home FOR RENT. * OWNER MAY ALSO CONSIDER SALE OF PROPERTY * Great location- convenient to Cotswold shopping center, SouthPark Mall and Downtown Charlotte. Quaint all brick home with a large front living room area. Neutral paint and hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. The kitchen is open to a big family room with lots of natural light. The sun room off the kitchen is a great area for relaxing. The master bedroom bath has a with a walk-in shower. The large 0.62 acre over sized corner lot has a private fenced rear yard. There is a one car garage and a generous amount of driveway parking. Great Find in a convenient location! Agent/Owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 N Sharon Amity Road have any available units?
1301 N Sharon Amity Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 N Sharon Amity Road have?
Some of 1301 N Sharon Amity Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 N Sharon Amity Road currently offering any rent specials?
1301 N Sharon Amity Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 N Sharon Amity Road pet-friendly?
No, 1301 N Sharon Amity Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1301 N Sharon Amity Road offer parking?
Yes, 1301 N Sharon Amity Road offers parking.
Does 1301 N Sharon Amity Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 N Sharon Amity Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 N Sharon Amity Road have a pool?
No, 1301 N Sharon Amity Road does not have a pool.
Does 1301 N Sharon Amity Road have accessible units?
No, 1301 N Sharon Amity Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 N Sharon Amity Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 N Sharon Amity Road has units with dishwashers.

