1301 N Sharon Amity Road

Amenities
Wonderful Cotswold area home FOR RENT. * OWNER MAY ALSO CONSIDER SALE OF PROPERTY * Great location- convenient to Cotswold shopping center, SouthPark Mall and Downtown Charlotte. Quaint all brick home with a large front living room area. Neutral paint and hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. The kitchen is open to a big family room with lots of natural light. The sun room off the kitchen is a great area for relaxing. The master bedroom bath has a with a walk-in shower. The large 0.62 acre over sized corner lot has a private fenced rear yard. There is a one car garage and a generous amount of driveway parking. Great Find in a convenient location! Agent/Owner