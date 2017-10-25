Amenities

18MO LEASE ONLY! - Large 3 bedroom Home at 1301 N. McDowell St. Just 2 MINUTES FROM UPTOWN and 4 MINUTES FROM NODA and PLAZA MIDWOOD! Located in a quiet corner of Belmont -- backs up to the Little Sugar Creek Greenway (with only 1 neighbor). The home has been completely gutted and renovated on the inside!! Brand new stainless steel appliances, hardwoods, carpet, bathrooms, fixtures, paint, back deck (OVERLOOKING THE SKYLINE), 2 front porches etc, etc. the list goes on! *3 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths. *Large Dining Room. *Large elevated deck on the rear of the house overlooking downtown Charlotte, backyard, par...k and greenway. *All new Appliances.*Brand new Heating and Air Conditioning System, just installed.*HUGE completely fenced in backyard with new privacy fence.