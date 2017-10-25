All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1301 N McDowell St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1301 N McDowell St
Last updated December 20 2019 at 7:56 PM

1301 N McDowell St

1301 North Mcdowell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1301 North Mcdowell Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
18MO LEASE ONLY! - Large 3 bedroom Home at 1301 N. McDowell St. Just 2 MINUTES FROM UPTOWN and 4 MINUTES FROM NODA and PLAZA MIDWOOD! Located in a quiet corner of Belmont -- backs up to the Little Sugar Creek Greenway (with only 1 neighbor). The home has been completely gutted and renovated on the inside!! Brand new stainless steel appliances, hardwoods, carpet, bathrooms, fixtures, paint, back deck (OVERLOOKING THE SKYLINE), 2 front porches etc, etc. the list goes on! *3 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths. *Large Dining Room. *Large elevated deck on the rear of the house overlooking downtown Charlotte, backyard, par...k and greenway. *All new Appliances.*Brand new Heating and Air Conditioning System, just installed.*HUGE completely fenced in backyard with new privacy fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 N McDowell St have any available units?
1301 N McDowell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 N McDowell St have?
Some of 1301 N McDowell St's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 N McDowell St currently offering any rent specials?
1301 N McDowell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 N McDowell St pet-friendly?
No, 1301 N McDowell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1301 N McDowell St offer parking?
No, 1301 N McDowell St does not offer parking.
Does 1301 N McDowell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 N McDowell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 N McDowell St have a pool?
No, 1301 N McDowell St does not have a pool.
Does 1301 N McDowell St have accessible units?
No, 1301 N McDowell St does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 N McDowell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 N McDowell St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte