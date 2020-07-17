All apartments in Charlotte
13006 Pecan Meadow Court
Last updated October 17 2019

13006 Pecan Meadow Court

13006 Pecan Meadow Court · No Longer Available
Location

13006 Pecan Meadow Court, Charlotte, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Lovely open floor plan ranch home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and sits on a cul-de-sac lot. Beautiful laminate wood floors throughout. Kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space with a breakfast area and window with view into living room. Formal dining area opens to great room, which features a brick wood burning fireplace. Huge windows throughout the home allow for wonderful natural light. Master suite with vaulted ceilings, and private master bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower and tub. Large 2 car attached garage. Community amenities include playground, walking trails and pond. Close to Rivergate shopping center, interstates and South Carolina, the location of this property can't be beat. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13006 Pecan Meadow Court have any available units?
13006 Pecan Meadow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13006 Pecan Meadow Court have?
Some of 13006 Pecan Meadow Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13006 Pecan Meadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
13006 Pecan Meadow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13006 Pecan Meadow Court pet-friendly?
No, 13006 Pecan Meadow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 13006 Pecan Meadow Court offer parking?
Yes, 13006 Pecan Meadow Court offers parking.
Does 13006 Pecan Meadow Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13006 Pecan Meadow Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13006 Pecan Meadow Court have a pool?
No, 13006 Pecan Meadow Court does not have a pool.
Does 13006 Pecan Meadow Court have accessible units?
No, 13006 Pecan Meadow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13006 Pecan Meadow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13006 Pecan Meadow Court has units with dishwashers.
