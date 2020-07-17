13006 Pecan Meadow Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Lovely open floor plan ranch home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and sits on a cul-de-sac lot. Beautiful laminate wood floors throughout. Kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space with a breakfast area and window with view into living room. Formal dining area opens to great room, which features a brick wood burning fireplace. Huge windows throughout the home allow for wonderful natural light. Master suite with vaulted ceilings, and private master bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower and tub. Large 2 car attached garage. Community amenities include playground, walking trails and pond. Close to Rivergate shopping center, interstates and South Carolina, the location of this property can't be beat. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com