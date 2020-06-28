All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:38 PM

12942 Mosby Ln

12942 Mosby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12942 Mosby Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely two-bedroom townhome is located in one of Charlotte hottest and upcoming areas! This unit offers an open layout with neutral paint and carpet. The family room features a bent staircase for a touch of charm. The step saver kitchen offers a convenient configuration with great storage and matching appliances, including a built-in microwave! The spacious bedrooms have cathedral ceilings and share a Jack-n-Jill bath with a linen closet and an extended vanity for excellent storage. Enjoy relaxing on the private patio with a lush tree view! An outdoor storage unit is included.

Close to 485, 77, CDI Airport, Charlotte Premium Outlets, Cabelas and Carowinds. Just a short drive to the Light Rail, and near Uptown and Lake Wylie.

Pets conditional.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12942 Mosby Ln have any available units?
12942 Mosby Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12942 Mosby Ln have?
Some of 12942 Mosby Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12942 Mosby Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12942 Mosby Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12942 Mosby Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12942 Mosby Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12942 Mosby Ln offer parking?
No, 12942 Mosby Ln does not offer parking.
Does 12942 Mosby Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12942 Mosby Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12942 Mosby Ln have a pool?
No, 12942 Mosby Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12942 Mosby Ln have accessible units?
No, 12942 Mosby Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12942 Mosby Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 12942 Mosby Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
