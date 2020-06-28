12942 Mosby Ln

Amenities

This lovely two-bedroom townhome is located in one of Charlotte hottest and upcoming areas! This unit offers an open layout with neutral paint and carpet. The family room features a bent staircase for a touch of charm. The step saver kitchen offers a convenient configuration with great storage and matching appliances, including a built-in microwave! The spacious bedrooms have cathedral ceilings and share a Jack-n-Jill bath with a linen closet and an extended vanity for excellent storage. Enjoy relaxing on the private patio with a lush tree view! An outdoor storage unit is included.



Close to 485, 77, CDI Airport, Charlotte Premium Outlets, Cabelas and Carowinds. Just a short drive to the Light Rail, and near Uptown and Lake Wylie.



Pets conditional.



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**