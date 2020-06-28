All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12929 Bullock Greenway Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12929 Bullock Greenway Boulevard
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM

12929 Bullock Greenway Boulevard

12929 Bullock Greenway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12929 Bullock Greenway Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Townhome in desirable Ballantyne Area with New Carpet and Paint. Entry level has large Den with French doors, 1/2 bath, closet and garage. Mid level has Huge open family with gas fireplace and dining area. Kitchen with Black appliances and nice oak cabinets. Mid level also has large deck for additional exterior space. Upper level has master suite with tray ceilings and on suite master bathroom with Garden Tub and walk-in closet. Convenient to shopping entertainment and much more. Contact Prism Properties today for showings. (704)628-7096 or www.Prismpd.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12929 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have any available units?
12929 Bullock Greenway Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12929 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have?
Some of 12929 Bullock Greenway Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12929 Bullock Greenway Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
12929 Bullock Greenway Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12929 Bullock Greenway Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 12929 Bullock Greenway Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12929 Bullock Greenway Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 12929 Bullock Greenway Boulevard offers parking.
Does 12929 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12929 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12929 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have a pool?
No, 12929 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 12929 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 12929 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 12929 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12929 Bullock Greenway Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte