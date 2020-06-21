12862 Spirit Bound Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park playground pool

For Rent 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town Home in the Steele Creek Area of Charlotte, NC. - For Rent. Beautiful Southwest town home with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Excellent location convenient to Shopping and dining. Spacious Living Room/Dining Room. Kitchen with dishwasher, Electric Range, Microwave and refrigerator. Rear Patio. Two Master suites upstairs with private baths. Amenities include Clubhouse, pool, playground and dog park. Unit includes water, trash,and yard maintenance. A Must see!!



I-77S to exit 90. (R) Carowinds Blvd. (L) Hwy 49/ South Tryon. (R) Moss Road (R) into Roxborough II on Pimlico (L) Spirit Bound.



(RLNE5828857)