Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

12862 Spirit Bound Way

12862 Spirit Bound Way · (704) 544-1111 ext. 222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12862 Spirit Bound Way, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12862 Spirit Bound Way · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1312 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
playground
pool
For Rent 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town Home in the Steele Creek Area of Charlotte, NC. - For Rent. Beautiful Southwest town home with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Excellent location convenient to Shopping and dining. Spacious Living Room/Dining Room. Kitchen with dishwasher, Electric Range, Microwave and refrigerator. Rear Patio. Two Master suites upstairs with private baths. Amenities include Clubhouse, pool, playground and dog park. Unit includes water, trash,and yard maintenance. A Must see!!

I-77S to exit 90. (R) Carowinds Blvd. (L) Hwy 49/ South Tryon. (R) Moss Road (R) into Roxborough II on Pimlico (L) Spirit Bound.

(RLNE5828857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12862 Spirit Bound Way have any available units?
12862 Spirit Bound Way has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12862 Spirit Bound Way have?
Some of 12862 Spirit Bound Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12862 Spirit Bound Way currently offering any rent specials?
12862 Spirit Bound Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12862 Spirit Bound Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12862 Spirit Bound Way is pet friendly.
Does 12862 Spirit Bound Way offer parking?
No, 12862 Spirit Bound Way does not offer parking.
Does 12862 Spirit Bound Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12862 Spirit Bound Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12862 Spirit Bound Way have a pool?
Yes, 12862 Spirit Bound Way has a pool.
Does 12862 Spirit Bound Way have accessible units?
No, 12862 Spirit Bound Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12862 Spirit Bound Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12862 Spirit Bound Way has units with dishwashers.
