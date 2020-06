Amenities

pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Two story 3BR/2.5BA home with great floor plan in an Awesome community. Master on main with his/hers closets, 2BR and open loft upstairs. Super eat-in kitchen, large great room with fireplace. 2 car garage fenced yard, community pool. Each person over 18 must apply/$55 application fee. Pets are conditional. $300 for first and $150 for each additional pet. Homes will not be held without Holding fee once application approved. Multiple applications my be accepted.