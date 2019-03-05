12807 Spirit Bound Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Cute Town home in the popular River gate community located in Steele creek. Great room with fireplace, updated hardwood floors in den & dining area and an island in the kitchen. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms each with a private bathroom! New paint and carpet through out. Patio faces natural area out back. Pool and walking trails in neighborhood. Tons of shopping, dining and entertainment close by. Short drive to Charlotte Premium Outlets, Uptown Charlotte, Carowinds, Top Golf, Lake Wylie, public golf courses, McDowell Nature Preserve Park and US National Whitewater center.