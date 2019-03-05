All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
12807 Spirit Bound Way
12807 Spirit Bound Way

12807 Spirit Bound Way · No Longer Available
Location

12807 Spirit Bound Way, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Cute Town home in the popular River gate community located in Steele creek. Great room with fireplace, updated hardwood floors in den & dining area and an island in the kitchen. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms each with a private bathroom! New paint and carpet through out. Patio faces natural area out back. Pool and walking trails in neighborhood. Tons of shopping, dining and entertainment close by. Short drive to Charlotte Premium Outlets, Uptown Charlotte, Carowinds, Top Golf, Lake Wylie, public golf courses, McDowell Nature Preserve Park and US National Whitewater center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12807 Spirit Bound Way have any available units?
12807 Spirit Bound Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12807 Spirit Bound Way have?
Some of 12807 Spirit Bound Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12807 Spirit Bound Way currently offering any rent specials?
12807 Spirit Bound Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12807 Spirit Bound Way pet-friendly?
No, 12807 Spirit Bound Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12807 Spirit Bound Way offer parking?
No, 12807 Spirit Bound Way does not offer parking.
Does 12807 Spirit Bound Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12807 Spirit Bound Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12807 Spirit Bound Way have a pool?
Yes, 12807 Spirit Bound Way has a pool.
Does 12807 Spirit Bound Way have accessible units?
No, 12807 Spirit Bound Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12807 Spirit Bound Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12807 Spirit Bound Way has units with dishwashers.

