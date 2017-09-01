All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:25 PM

Location

12723 Deaton Hill Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! Thekitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, noproblem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main StreetRenewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12723 Deaton Hill Drive have any available units?
12723 Deaton Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 12723 Deaton Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12723 Deaton Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12723 Deaton Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12723 Deaton Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12723 Deaton Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 12723 Deaton Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12723 Deaton Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12723 Deaton Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12723 Deaton Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 12723 Deaton Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12723 Deaton Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 12723 Deaton Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12723 Deaton Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12723 Deaton Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12723 Deaton Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12723 Deaton Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
