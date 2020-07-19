12708 Mosby Lane

Amenities
Come View this Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse. Located in the Brown Rd Neighborhood.
Convenietley Close to Shopping , Dining, and I-77 and I-485 . Close to Steele Creek Rd and York Rd.
Available for a November 15, 2019 move - in
This Awesome TownHouse Features:
*Hardwood Floors
*Kitchen with all Stainless steel Appliances
*Granite in Bathroom
*Living Room
*Central air and gas heat
*Washer and Dryer Included for your Comfort
*Attached Storage Shed
*Patio
* Water and lawn care is included
Don't Miss Out on This Awesome Property. To schedule a Viewing please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Additional listings are on our website at www.k2rental.com. We are looking forward to Hearing from you.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.
PETS ALLOWED ON APPROVAL!
PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
School Assignments :
Lake Wylie Elementary
Southwest Middle
Olympic Renaissance