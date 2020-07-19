12708 Mosby Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come View this Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse. Located in the Brown Rd Neighborhood.



Convenietley Close to Shopping , Dining, and I-77 and I-485 . Close to Steele Creek Rd and York Rd.



Available for a November 15, 2019 move - in



This Awesome TownHouse Features:



*Hardwood Floors

*Kitchen with all Stainless steel Appliances

*Granite in Bathroom

*Living Room

*Central air and gas heat

*Washer and Dryer Included for your Comfort

*Attached Storage Shed

*Patio

* Water and lawn care is included



Don't Miss Out on This Awesome Property. To schedule a Viewing please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Additional listings are on our website at www.k2rental.com. We are looking forward to Hearing from you.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



PETS ALLOWED ON APPROVAL!



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



School Assignments :



Lake Wylie Elementary

Southwest Middle

Olympic Renaissance