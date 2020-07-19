All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12708 Mosby Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12708 Mosby Lane
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:56 PM

12708 Mosby Lane

12708 Mosby Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Brown Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12708 Mosby Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come View this Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse. Located in the Brown Rd Neighborhood.

Convenietley Close to Shopping , Dining, and I-77 and I-485 . Close to Steele Creek Rd and York Rd.

Available for a November 15, 2019 move - in

This Awesome TownHouse Features:

*Hardwood Floors
*Kitchen with all Stainless steel Appliances
*Granite in Bathroom
*Living Room
*Central air and gas heat
*Washer and Dryer Included for your Comfort
*Attached Storage Shed
*Patio
* Water and lawn care is included

Don't Miss Out on This Awesome Property. To schedule a Viewing please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Additional listings are on our website at www.k2rental.com. We are looking forward to Hearing from you.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

PETS ALLOWED ON APPROVAL!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

School Assignments :

Lake Wylie Elementary
Southwest Middle
Olympic Renaissance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12708 Mosby Lane have any available units?
12708 Mosby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12708 Mosby Lane have?
Some of 12708 Mosby Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12708 Mosby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12708 Mosby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12708 Mosby Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12708 Mosby Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12708 Mosby Lane offer parking?
No, 12708 Mosby Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12708 Mosby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12708 Mosby Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12708 Mosby Lane have a pool?
No, 12708 Mosby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12708 Mosby Lane have accessible units?
No, 12708 Mosby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12708 Mosby Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12708 Mosby Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte