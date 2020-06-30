12579 Jessica Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Good credit a must for this IMMACULATE, 2 bed, 2.5 bath, move in ready, end unit town home in FABULOUS NEIGHBORHOOD AND EXTREMELY CONVENIENT LOCATION! A pleasure to show, this unit offers: Large den w/ gas log fireplace. Well appointed galley style kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, range, disposal and loads of counter top and cabinet space. Custom blinds, like new carpets throughout and neutral wall colors. Master bath with spacious en suite and massive walk in closet! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!