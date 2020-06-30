All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12579 Jessica Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12579 Jessica Pl
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:36 AM

12579 Jessica Pl

12579 Jessica Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12579 Jessica Place, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Good credit a must for this IMMACULATE, 2 bed, 2.5 bath, move in ready, end unit town home in FABULOUS NEIGHBORHOOD AND EXTREMELY CONVENIENT LOCATION! A pleasure to show, this unit offers: Large den w/ gas log fireplace. Well appointed galley style kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, range, disposal and loads of counter top and cabinet space. Custom blinds, like new carpets throughout and neutral wall colors. Master bath with spacious en suite and massive walk in closet! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12579 Jessica Pl have any available units?
12579 Jessica Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12579 Jessica Pl have?
Some of 12579 Jessica Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12579 Jessica Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12579 Jessica Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12579 Jessica Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12579 Jessica Pl is pet friendly.
Does 12579 Jessica Pl offer parking?
No, 12579 Jessica Pl does not offer parking.
Does 12579 Jessica Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12579 Jessica Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12579 Jessica Pl have a pool?
No, 12579 Jessica Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12579 Jessica Pl have accessible units?
No, 12579 Jessica Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12579 Jessica Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12579 Jessica Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte