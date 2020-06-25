All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1252 Duncan Gardens Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1252 Duncan Gardens Drive
Last updated May 28 2019 at 10:33 PM

1252 Duncan Gardens Drive

1252 Duncan Gardens Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Optimist Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1252 Duncan Gardens Drive, Charlotte, NC 28206
Optimist Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
coffee bar
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
“PENDING APPLICATION: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”

First floor condo in Great downtown Charlotte location. Gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors and 42" maple cabinets, black appliances. Berber carpet in bedroom. Huge master bath with separate tub & shower. Secure building, located across the street from the new Optimist Hall. Walk to the light rail and public transportation. The Duncan Gardens community is conveniently nestled between Uptown, NoDa and Plaza Midwood. Less than 1 mile from retail, restaurants, breweries, coffee shops, parks, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1252 Duncan Gardens Drive have any available units?
1252 Duncan Gardens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1252 Duncan Gardens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1252 Duncan Gardens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 Duncan Gardens Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1252 Duncan Gardens Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1252 Duncan Gardens Drive offer parking?
No, 1252 Duncan Gardens Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1252 Duncan Gardens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1252 Duncan Gardens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 Duncan Gardens Drive have a pool?
No, 1252 Duncan Gardens Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1252 Duncan Gardens Drive have accessible units?
No, 1252 Duncan Gardens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 Duncan Gardens Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1252 Duncan Gardens Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1252 Duncan Gardens Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1252 Duncan Gardens Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte