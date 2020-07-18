All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12513 Jessica Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12513 Jessica Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

12513 Jessica Place

12513 Jessica Place · (704) 414-2000 ext. 2016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12513 Jessica Place, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12513 Jessica Place · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1490 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great Townhouse in North Charlotte! - Great townhouse located in North Charlotte area. Large spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms. 2 dedicated parking spaces, water utilities included. Large bedrooms with individual bathrooms and half bath for guests. Living room features a gas fireplace. New appliances in the kitchen including refrigerator, stove and microwave with washer and dryer included in laundry area. Home has new carpet and laminate flooring, with modern lighting throughout. All 6 smoke alarms are new, including 2 carbon/smoke combo and 1 smoke detector throughout, all monitored by the security alarm when activated. Security alarm monitoring available, CPI,additional $35/month. Dedicated Storage Building. . Community swimming pool as an added amenity. Close by neighborhoods Highland Creek and Sky Brook Communities, close to Hwys 485, 77, & 85, North Lake Mall and Concord Mills.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12513 Jessica Place have any available units?
12513 Jessica Place has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12513 Jessica Place have?
Some of 12513 Jessica Place's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12513 Jessica Place currently offering any rent specials?
12513 Jessica Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12513 Jessica Place pet-friendly?
No, 12513 Jessica Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12513 Jessica Place offer parking?
Yes, 12513 Jessica Place offers parking.
Does 12513 Jessica Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12513 Jessica Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12513 Jessica Place have a pool?
Yes, 12513 Jessica Place has a pool.
Does 12513 Jessica Place have accessible units?
No, 12513 Jessica Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12513 Jessica Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12513 Jessica Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 12513 Jessica Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Selwyn Flats
100 Matador Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity