12513 Jessica Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Great Townhouse in North Charlotte! - Great townhouse located in North Charlotte area. Large spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms. 2 dedicated parking spaces, water utilities included. Large bedrooms with individual bathrooms and half bath for guests. Living room features a gas fireplace. New appliances in the kitchen including refrigerator, stove and microwave with washer and dryer included in laundry area. Home has new carpet and laminate flooring, with modern lighting throughout. All 6 smoke alarms are new, including 2 carbon/smoke combo and 1 smoke detector throughout, all monitored by the security alarm when activated. Security alarm monitoring available, CPI,additional $35/month. Dedicated Storage Building. . Community swimming pool as an added amenity. Close by neighborhoods Highland Creek and Sky Brook Communities, close to Hwys 485, 77, & 85, North Lake Mall and Concord Mills.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5796461)