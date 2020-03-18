1242 Fordham Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFULLY!! BEAUTIFULLY!!!! UPDATED. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE TOP. NEW BATHROOM VANITY. NEWLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUTSIDE. NEW ROOF, HUGE DECK. HUGE BACKYARD.

4 NEW HOUSES ON THE STREET.