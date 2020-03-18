All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:46 PM

1242 Fordham Road

Location

1242 Fordham Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westover Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
BEAUTIFULLY!! BEAUTIFULLY!!!! UPDATED. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE TOP. NEW BATHROOM VANITY. NEWLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUTSIDE. NEW ROOF, HUGE DECK. HUGE BACKYARD.
4 NEW HOUSES ON THE STREET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 Fordham Road have any available units?
1242 Fordham Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 Fordham Road have?
Some of 1242 Fordham Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 Fordham Road currently offering any rent specials?
1242 Fordham Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 Fordham Road pet-friendly?
No, 1242 Fordham Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1242 Fordham Road offer parking?
Yes, 1242 Fordham Road offers parking.
Does 1242 Fordham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1242 Fordham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 Fordham Road have a pool?
No, 1242 Fordham Road does not have a pool.
Does 1242 Fordham Road have accessible units?
No, 1242 Fordham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 Fordham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1242 Fordham Road does not have units with dishwashers.
