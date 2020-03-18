BEAUTIFULLY!! BEAUTIFULLY!!!! UPDATED. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE TOP. NEW BATHROOM VANITY. NEWLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUTSIDE. NEW ROOF, HUGE DECK. HUGE BACKYARD. 4 NEW HOUSES ON THE STREET.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1242 Fordham Road have?
Some of 1242 Fordham Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
