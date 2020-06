Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Great three bedroom home near uptown! This home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, large kitchen and living room. It also offers a fenced-in back yard.



This home is beautiful, but the convenience is even better. Close to 277 and uptown, so you can easily get anywhere you need to go.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Shanley at (315) 734-5899.



(RLNE4732308)