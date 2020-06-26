Amenities

1232 Mockingbird Lane Available 07/19/19 1232 Mockingbird Lane, Charlotte NC 28209 - Available 7.19.19. This well maintained 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom brick ranch is located in the popular Madison Park subdivision. The exterior of the home features a large back patio, covered awnings at back and side doors. Inside you will find a Living Room with fireplace (decorative only), an updated Kitchen with custom Maple cabinets, Corian counter-tops, porcelain tile floor, double sink and Appliances (Gas Range/Oven, side by side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and disposal). The hall bath has custom shelves. The basement comes with washer and dryer connections and a 14X19 finished game room. Additional features include hardwood floors, 2 blinds and storm doors, Gas heat and Central Air Conditioning. This home is conveniently located near the Park Rd. Shopping Center, South Park, Uptown, with easy access to I-77, I-85 and the Airport. The home was built in 1955, features approx 1485 square feet of living space. Pets Negotiable / No Smoking Directions: South on Park Rd. to (R) on Mockingbird Ln. (just south of Woodlawn)



(RLNE4822249)