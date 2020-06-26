All apartments in Charlotte
1232 Mockingbird Lane

1232 Mockingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1232 Mockingbird Lane, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1232 Mockingbird Lane Available 07/19/19 1232 Mockingbird Lane, Charlotte NC 28209 - Available 7.19.19. This well maintained 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom brick ranch is located in the popular Madison Park subdivision. The exterior of the home features a large back patio, covered awnings at back and side doors. Inside you will find a Living Room with fireplace (decorative only), an updated Kitchen with custom Maple cabinets, Corian counter-tops, porcelain tile floor, double sink and Appliances (Gas Range/Oven, side by side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and disposal). The hall bath has custom shelves. The basement comes with washer and dryer connections and a 14X19 finished game room. Additional features include hardwood floors, 2 blinds and storm doors, Gas heat and Central Air Conditioning. This home is conveniently located near the Park Rd. Shopping Center, South Park, Uptown, with easy access to I-77, I-85 and the Airport. The home was built in 1955, features approx 1485 square feet of living space. Pets Negotiable / No Smoking Directions: South on Park Rd. to (R) on Mockingbird Ln. (just south of Woodlawn)

(RLNE4822249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
1232 Mockingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1232 Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 1232 Mockingbird Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Mockingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1232 Mockingbird Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1232 Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
No, 1232 Mockingbird Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1232 Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Mockingbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 1232 Mockingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 1232 Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 Mockingbird Lane has units with dishwashers.
