1232 DIlworth Crescent Row

(Coming Soon) Immaculate Townhome in Historic Dilworth! - Located in the heart of Dilworth, is a stunning 3 bedroom townhome, with a one-car garage! Walk inside and you will see a beautiful foyer, with stain glass windows. Stunning hardwood flooring throughout the downstairs. Master on the main, with a desk nook to incorporate your home office. Large walk-in closet with plenty of space for your belongings. Luxury Master Bathroom with custom tile work, a jacuzzi tub, dual vanity w/ granite countertops, and a Thermasol Steam shower, with controls for music, and lighting!



Luxurious gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, including Thermador gas range, hood, and dishwasher, complete w/ GE Refrigerator. Custom cabinetry, beautiful granite, and a large island, a chef's dream! The living room has high ceilings with lots of windows for natural light. Equipped with a gas log fireplace, custom builtin bookshelves, and access to the back patio.



Two additional bedrooms on the second floor with large closets. Laundry room with a sink and Washer and Dryer included. Enjoy your evenings on the beautiful brick patio outback.



Call us today to schedule a private tour!



