Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

1232 DIlworth Crescent Row

1232 Dilworth Crescent Row · No Longer Available
Location

1232 Dilworth Crescent Row, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
(Coming Soon) Immaculate Townhome in Historic Dilworth! - Located in the heart of Dilworth, is a stunning 3 bedroom townhome, with a one-car garage! Walk inside and you will see a beautiful foyer, with stain glass windows. Stunning hardwood flooring throughout the downstairs. Master on the main, with a desk nook to incorporate your home office. Large walk-in closet with plenty of space for your belongings. Luxury Master Bathroom with custom tile work, a jacuzzi tub, dual vanity w/ granite countertops, and a Thermasol Steam shower, with controls for music, and lighting!

Luxurious gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, including Thermador gas range, hood, and dishwasher, complete w/ GE Refrigerator. Custom cabinetry, beautiful granite, and a large island, a chef's dream! The living room has high ceilings with lots of windows for natural light. Equipped with a gas log fireplace, custom builtin bookshelves, and access to the back patio.

Two additional bedrooms on the second floor with large closets. Laundry room with a sink and Washer and Dryer included. Enjoy your evenings on the beautiful brick patio outback.

Call us today to schedule a private tour!

(RLNE5153635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 DIlworth Crescent Row have any available units?
1232 DIlworth Crescent Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1232 DIlworth Crescent Row have?
Some of 1232 DIlworth Crescent Row's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 DIlworth Crescent Row currently offering any rent specials?
1232 DIlworth Crescent Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 DIlworth Crescent Row pet-friendly?
No, 1232 DIlworth Crescent Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1232 DIlworth Crescent Row offer parking?
Yes, 1232 DIlworth Crescent Row offers parking.
Does 1232 DIlworth Crescent Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1232 DIlworth Crescent Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 DIlworth Crescent Row have a pool?
No, 1232 DIlworth Crescent Row does not have a pool.
Does 1232 DIlworth Crescent Row have accessible units?
No, 1232 DIlworth Crescent Row does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 DIlworth Crescent Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 DIlworth Crescent Row has units with dishwashers.
