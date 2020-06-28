All apartments in Charlotte
12313 Portrush Lane
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:46 PM

12313 Portrush Lane

12313 Portrush Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12313 Portrush Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come tour this adorable home! From the functional floor plan to the small details like low maintenance tile, this is a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The spacious dining area opens to the updated kitchen, which includes all the major stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space. A large master bedroom includes en suite with dual sinks and a soaking tub The beautifully landscaped back yard includes two patios for your outdoor pleasure. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12313 Portrush Lane have any available units?
12313 Portrush Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12313 Portrush Lane have?
Some of 12313 Portrush Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12313 Portrush Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12313 Portrush Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12313 Portrush Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12313 Portrush Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12313 Portrush Lane offer parking?
No, 12313 Portrush Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12313 Portrush Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12313 Portrush Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12313 Portrush Lane have a pool?
No, 12313 Portrush Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12313 Portrush Lane have accessible units?
No, 12313 Portrush Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12313 Portrush Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12313 Portrush Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
