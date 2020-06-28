12313 Portrush Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come tour this adorable home! From the functional floor plan to the small details like low maintenance tile, this is a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The spacious dining area opens to the updated kitchen, which includes all the major stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space. A large master bedroom includes en suite with dual sinks and a soaking tub The beautifully landscaped back yard includes two patios for your outdoor pleasure. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.