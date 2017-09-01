All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12311 Mcgrath Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12311 Mcgrath Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:19 AM

12311 Mcgrath Drive

12311 Mcgrath Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Prosperity Church Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12311 Mcgrath Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
END UNIT townhome near I-485, shopping and restaurants For Rent! Freshly painted and main level features hardwoods, large Living Room, Kitchen with granite counters and Pantry, Half Bath and Dining area. Sliding door off Dining area takes you to a private fenced in Patio area with Storage Closet. The upper level has Laundry with Washer/Dryer provided and 2 Bedrooms each with their own Full Bathrooms. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and WATER, SEWER, TRASH & EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE ARE INCLUDED! Washer/Dryer are provided and the homeowner will not repair or replace them if they fail to operate. No Smoking, No Cats allowed and 1 Dog under 45-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12311 Mcgrath Drive have any available units?
12311 Mcgrath Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12311 Mcgrath Drive have?
Some of 12311 Mcgrath Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12311 Mcgrath Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12311 Mcgrath Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12311 Mcgrath Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12311 Mcgrath Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12311 Mcgrath Drive offer parking?
No, 12311 Mcgrath Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12311 Mcgrath Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12311 Mcgrath Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12311 Mcgrath Drive have a pool?
No, 12311 Mcgrath Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12311 Mcgrath Drive have accessible units?
No, 12311 Mcgrath Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12311 Mcgrath Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12311 Mcgrath Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte