12311 Mcgrath Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

END UNIT townhome near I-485, shopping and restaurants For Rent! Freshly painted and main level features hardwoods, large Living Room, Kitchen with granite counters and Pantry, Half Bath and Dining area. Sliding door off Dining area takes you to a private fenced in Patio area with Storage Closet. The upper level has Laundry with Washer/Dryer provided and 2 Bedrooms each with their own Full Bathrooms. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and WATER, SEWER, TRASH & EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE ARE INCLUDED! Washer/Dryer are provided and the homeowner will not repair or replace them if they fail to operate. No Smoking, No Cats allowed and 1 Dog under 45-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!