1231 Hazel Street 2

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Traditional Townhouse located minutes from thriving Uptown Charlotte. Conveniently in the Freedom Community, you will have quick access to interstate 85 and interstate 77. You will find many dinning and entertainment options surrounding your new home.



In the need of public transportation? Perfect, there are multiple transit stops in close proximity of the home.



Inside you will find a large family room attached to a very open kitchen with clean floors and freshly painted walls. Upstairs, both bedrooms are well sized and feature spacious closets.



This home will not last long ! View it today and let us know what you think.