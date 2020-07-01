All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 12 2019 at 3:50 PM

1231 Hazel Street 2

1231 Hazel St · No Longer Available
Location

1231 Hazel St, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Traditional Townhouse located minutes from thriving Uptown Charlotte. Conveniently in the Freedom Community, you will have quick access to interstate 85 and interstate 77. You will find many dinning and entertainment options surrounding your new home.

In the need of public transportation? Perfect, there are multiple transit stops in close proximity of the home.

Inside you will find a large family room attached to a very open kitchen with clean floors and freshly painted walls. Upstairs, both bedrooms are well sized and feature spacious closets.

This home will not last long ! View it today and let us know what you think.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Hazel Street 2 have any available units?
1231 Hazel Street 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1231 Hazel Street 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Hazel Street 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Hazel Street 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1231 Hazel Street 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1231 Hazel Street 2 offer parking?
No, 1231 Hazel Street 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1231 Hazel Street 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Hazel Street 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Hazel Street 2 have a pool?
No, 1231 Hazel Street 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1231 Hazel Street 2 have accessible units?
No, 1231 Hazel Street 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Hazel Street 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 Hazel Street 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 Hazel Street 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 Hazel Street 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

