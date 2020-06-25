All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:11 PM

1230 Rollins Avenue

1230 Rollins Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1230 Rollins Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute craftsman in very desirable Commonwealth Park. Completely renovated from top to bottom, this home has every amenity that one could desire. Living room, dining room and kitchen are open which is great for entertaining, including stepping on to your screened in back porch for a nice hideaway. Impressive master suite w/modern fireplace, huge master bath w/walk in shower and amazing walk in closet. Split bedroom floorplan with 3 beds on main and 1 bedroom upstairs that could also be used as a bonus room. Fenced yard and ample parking describe this to a T. Behind the garages is a separate fenced area for your furry friend. Make an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 Rollins Avenue have any available units?
1230 Rollins Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 Rollins Avenue have?
Some of 1230 Rollins Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 Rollins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1230 Rollins Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 Rollins Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 Rollins Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1230 Rollins Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1230 Rollins Avenue offers parking.
Does 1230 Rollins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 Rollins Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 Rollins Avenue have a pool?
No, 1230 Rollins Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1230 Rollins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1230 Rollins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 Rollins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 Rollins Avenue has units with dishwashers.
