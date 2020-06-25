1230 Rollins Avenue

Amenities
Cute craftsman in very desirable Commonwealth Park. Completely renovated from top to bottom, this home has every amenity that one could desire. Living room, dining room and kitchen are open which is great for entertaining, including stepping on to your screened in back porch for a nice hideaway. Impressive master suite w/modern fireplace, huge master bath w/walk in shower and amazing walk in closet. Split bedroom floorplan with 3 beds on main and 1 bedroom upstairs that could also be used as a bonus room. Fenced yard and ample parking describe this to a T. Behind the garages is a separate fenced area for your furry friend. Make an appointment today!