Last updated August 23 2019 at 11:10 PM

1228 Effingham Road

1228 Effingham Road · No Longer Available
Location

1228 Effingham Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

All appointments must be confirmed by agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Effingham Road have any available units?
1228 Effingham Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1228 Effingham Road currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Effingham Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Effingham Road pet-friendly?
No, 1228 Effingham Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1228 Effingham Road offer parking?
Yes, 1228 Effingham Road offers parking.
Does 1228 Effingham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 Effingham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Effingham Road have a pool?
No, 1228 Effingham Road does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Effingham Road have accessible units?
No, 1228 Effingham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Effingham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228 Effingham Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 Effingham Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1228 Effingham Road does not have units with air conditioning.
