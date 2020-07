Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath 2 story home. On the first floor of the home you will find a spacious, well equipped, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets, a large family room, a ½ bath with pedestal sink, and a laundry room. The second floor has a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and a private bath featuring a garden tub, 2 guest bedrooms, and a full hall bath.