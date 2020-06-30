1225 Lalex Lane

Amenities

Highly desirable Madison Park- 3 bedroom/ 3.5 bath secluded home with a tree lined back yard- long drive way provides extra space for parking-Gorgeous brazilian hardwoods throughout main level. Upgraded kitchen w/ stainless appliances, granite & 42' cherry cabinets. Crown molding. Gas fireplace. Master bath w/ whirlpool tub & cultured marble countertop. All appliances included. Located close to everything: park shopping center, South Park & Uptown.

|Amenities: Garage,Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Wood flooring,Fireplace,Granite countertops,Dogs negotiable,Cats negotiable,Washer and dryer

