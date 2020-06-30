All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1225 Lalex Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1225 Lalex Lane
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:02 PM

1225 Lalex Lane

1225 Lalex Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Madison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1225 Lalex Lane, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1148821

Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Surety Bond program for deposit.

Highly desirable Madison Park- 3 bedroom/ 3.5 bath secluded home with a tree lined back yard- long drive way provides extra space for parking-Gorgeous brazilian hardwoods throughout main level. Upgraded kitchen w/ stainless appliances, granite & 42' cherry cabinets. Crown molding. Gas fireplace. Master bath w/ whirlpool tub & cultured marble countertop. All appliances included. Located close to everything: park shopping center, South Park & Uptown.
|Amenities: Garage,Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Wood flooring,Fireplace,Granite countertops,Dogs negotiable,Cats negotiable,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Lalex Lane have any available units?
1225 Lalex Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 Lalex Lane have?
Some of 1225 Lalex Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Lalex Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Lalex Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Lalex Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 Lalex Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1225 Lalex Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Lalex Lane offers parking.
Does 1225 Lalex Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 Lalex Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Lalex Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1225 Lalex Lane has a pool.
Does 1225 Lalex Lane have accessible units?
No, 1225 Lalex Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Lalex Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 Lalex Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte