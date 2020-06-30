1225 Lalex Lane

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1148821
Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Surety Bond program for deposit.
Highly desirable Madison Park- 3 bedroom/ 3.5 bath secluded home with a tree lined back yard- long drive way provides extra space for parking-Gorgeous brazilian hardwoods throughout main level. Upgraded kitchen w/ stainless appliances, granite & 42' cherry cabinets. Crown molding. Gas fireplace. Master bath w/ whirlpool tub & cultured marble countertop. All appliances included. Located close to everything: park shopping center, South Park & Uptown.
|Amenities: Garage,Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Wood flooring,Fireplace,Granite countertops,Dogs negotiable,Cats negotiable,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.