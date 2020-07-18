All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12237 Bay Tree Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12237 Bay Tree Way
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:04 AM

12237 Bay Tree Way

12237 Bay Tree Way · (704) 560-1573
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12237 Bay Tree Way, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,390

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
Do not miss out on the amazing opportunity to have the best of both worlds – location and a stunning home! This newly renovated classic 2-story home on a third of an acre is situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, in the popular Raeburn community. Great neighbors, and so close to all the amenities Ballantyne has to offer!

Upon entry, you will immediately notice the sun-filled family room with a warming fireplace and a double door entrance to the back entertaining area. The updated kitchen has sparkling white quartz countertops with a new sink, faucet and disposal and gray cabinetry. The neutral paint palette provides a clean canvas for all your belongings, and the brand-new Luxury Vinyl Plank waterproof flooring, upgraded lighting and abundant natural light set the stage for you to make this your own. Laundry, half bath, coat closet & storage closet on main.
The second floor also features brand new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. The master suite boasts a huge walk-in closet and en-suite master bath. 3 more generous-sized bedrooms share a full bath and linen closet. Great walk-in attic storage above 2nd floor. The oversized 2-car garage offers great storage with an additional attic.

New HVAC. Roof replaced in 2013.

Well-manicured landscaping offers excellent curb appeal and the large fenced-in backyard has lots of mature trees for shade for shade from the Carolina sun and a storage shed for all your gardening and lawn tools. Backyard boasts a spacious screened-in porch perfect for entertaining!

Neighborhood amenities include outdoor swimming pool with dual diving boards, kiddie pool with zero entry, tennis courts, beach volleyball court, athletic field and multiple playgrounds, clubhouse and walking trails. All of this located on a quiet cul-de-sac, with highly sought-after top-rated schools, sidewalk access to retail and restaurants at both Blakeney and Stonecrest shopping centers, and easy access to 485.

Do not let this gem pass you by. This home is move-in-ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12237 Bay Tree Way have any available units?
12237 Bay Tree Way has a unit available for $2,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12237 Bay Tree Way have?
Some of 12237 Bay Tree Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12237 Bay Tree Way currently offering any rent specials?
12237 Bay Tree Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12237 Bay Tree Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12237 Bay Tree Way is pet friendly.
Does 12237 Bay Tree Way offer parking?
Yes, 12237 Bay Tree Way offers parking.
Does 12237 Bay Tree Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12237 Bay Tree Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12237 Bay Tree Way have a pool?
Yes, 12237 Bay Tree Way has a pool.
Does 12237 Bay Tree Way have accessible units?
No, 12237 Bay Tree Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12237 Bay Tree Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12237 Bay Tree Way has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 12237 Bay Tree Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity