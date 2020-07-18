12237 Bay Tree Way

Amenities

Do not miss out on the amazing opportunity to have the best of both worlds – location and a stunning home! This newly renovated classic 2-story home on a third of an acre is situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, in the popular Raeburn community. Great neighbors, and so close to all the amenities Ballantyne has to offer!



Upon entry, you will immediately notice the sun-filled family room with a warming fireplace and a double door entrance to the back entertaining area. The updated kitchen has sparkling white quartz countertops with a new sink, faucet and disposal and gray cabinetry. The neutral paint palette provides a clean canvas for all your belongings, and the brand-new Luxury Vinyl Plank waterproof flooring, upgraded lighting and abundant natural light set the stage for you to make this your own. Laundry, half bath, coat closet & storage closet on main.

The second floor also features brand new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. The master suite boasts a huge walk-in closet and en-suite master bath. 3 more generous-sized bedrooms share a full bath and linen closet. Great walk-in attic storage above 2nd floor. The oversized 2-car garage offers great storage with an additional attic.



New HVAC. Roof replaced in 2013.



Well-manicured landscaping offers excellent curb appeal and the large fenced-in backyard has lots of mature trees for shade for shade from the Carolina sun and a storage shed for all your gardening and lawn tools. Backyard boasts a spacious screened-in porch perfect for entertaining!



Neighborhood amenities include outdoor swimming pool with dual diving boards, kiddie pool with zero entry, tennis courts, beach volleyball court, athletic field and multiple playgrounds, clubhouse and walking trails. All of this located on a quiet cul-de-sac, with highly sought-after top-rated schools, sidewalk access to retail and restaurants at both Blakeney and Stonecrest shopping centers, and easy access to 485.



Do not let this gem pass you by. This home is move-in-ready!