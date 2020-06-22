All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1223 Whitby Moore St. #126.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1223 Whitby Moore St. #126
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

1223 Whitby Moore St. #126

1223 Whitby Moore Street · (704) 737-0717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Montclaire South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1223 Whitby Moore Street, Charlotte, NC 28273
Montclaire South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1223 Whitby Moore St. #126 · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Brand New Townhome - Excellent Location!!! Only 10 min (0.4 mile) Walking Distance to Light Rail at Arrowood LYNX Blue Line station! Lovely Brand New Townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Gourmet kitchen with huge centered island with granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances-including gas range - ideal for entertaining. Open concept, kitchen overlooks great room and dining area and has a rear deck off back of home. Master suite with tray ceiling with a large walk-in closet. Master bath with tub and separate shower. Two additional other bedrooms with private bathrooms. All new appliances including refrigerator and washer & dryer. Also 2 car attached garage. Community resort-like pool and cabana. Minutes to South Park and uptown!

(RLNE5074682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 Whitby Moore St. #126 have any available units?
1223 Whitby Moore St. #126 has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1223 Whitby Moore St. #126 have?
Some of 1223 Whitby Moore St. #126's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 Whitby Moore St. #126 currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Whitby Moore St. #126 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Whitby Moore St. #126 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1223 Whitby Moore St. #126 is pet friendly.
Does 1223 Whitby Moore St. #126 offer parking?
Yes, 1223 Whitby Moore St. #126 offers parking.
Does 1223 Whitby Moore St. #126 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1223 Whitby Moore St. #126 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Whitby Moore St. #126 have a pool?
Yes, 1223 Whitby Moore St. #126 has a pool.
Does 1223 Whitby Moore St. #126 have accessible units?
No, 1223 Whitby Moore St. #126 does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Whitby Moore St. #126 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 Whitby Moore St. #126 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1223 Whitby Moore St. #126?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity