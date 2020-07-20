All apartments in Charlotte
1223 Ben Livingston Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1223 Ben Livingston Road

1223 Ben Livingston Road · No Longer Available
Location

1223 Ben Livingston Road, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood East

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Decorative shutters, a dual gabled roof-line and decorative accent windows lend curb appeal and charm to this adorable, traditional home in northwestern Charlotte!

The floor plan includes a formal dining room with upgraded lighting and decorative moldings and a family room with a fireplace. The spacious kitchen offers tons storage and work space with a pantry and center island, and offers a breakfast area and all major appliances, in sleek black! All four bedrooms are located upstairs, along with the laundry. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and an en suite bath with a dual-sink vanity, a garden tub, a separate shower and a water closet.

Located in the Coulwood area near shopping, dining, local schools and the local library. Only a short drive to the US National Whitewater Center, parks, golf and the Mountain Island Lake area! Easy access to Brookshire Blvd, I-85 and I-485 making your commute a breeze!

Pets conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 Ben Livingston Road have any available units?
1223 Ben Livingston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1223 Ben Livingston Road have?
Some of 1223 Ben Livingston Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 Ben Livingston Road currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Ben Livingston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Ben Livingston Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1223 Ben Livingston Road is pet friendly.
Does 1223 Ben Livingston Road offer parking?
Yes, 1223 Ben Livingston Road offers parking.
Does 1223 Ben Livingston Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 Ben Livingston Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Ben Livingston Road have a pool?
No, 1223 Ben Livingston Road does not have a pool.
Does 1223 Ben Livingston Road have accessible units?
No, 1223 Ben Livingston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Ben Livingston Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1223 Ben Livingston Road has units with dishwashers.
