1223 Ben Livingston Road

Amenities
Decorative shutters, a dual gabled roof-line and decorative accent windows lend curb appeal and charm to this adorable, traditional home in northwestern Charlotte!
The floor plan includes a formal dining room with upgraded lighting and decorative moldings and a family room with a fireplace. The spacious kitchen offers tons storage and work space with a pantry and center island, and offers a breakfast area and all major appliances, in sleek black! All four bedrooms are located upstairs, along with the laundry. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and an en suite bath with a dual-sink vanity, a garden tub, a separate shower and a water closet.
Located in the Coulwood area near shopping, dining, local schools and the local library. Only a short drive to the US National Whitewater Center, parks, golf and the Mountain Island Lake area! Easy access to Brookshire Blvd, I-85 and I-485 making your commute a breeze!
Pets conditional.