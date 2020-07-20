1223 Ben Livingston Road

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Decorative shutters, a dual gabled roof-line and decorative accent windows lend curb appeal and charm to this adorable, traditional home in northwestern Charlotte!



The floor plan includes a formal dining room with upgraded lighting and decorative moldings and a family room with a fireplace. The spacious kitchen offers tons storage and work space with a pantry and center island, and offers a breakfast area and all major appliances, in sleek black! All four bedrooms are located upstairs, along with the laundry. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and an en suite bath with a dual-sink vanity, a garden tub, a separate shower and a water closet.



Located in the Coulwood area near shopping, dining, local schools and the local library. Only a short drive to the US National Whitewater Center, parks, golf and the Mountain Island Lake area! Easy access to Brookshire Blvd, I-85 and I-485 making your commute a breeze!



Pets conditional.