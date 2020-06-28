All apartments in Charlotte
12224 Jessica Place

Location

12224 Jessica Place, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

2 Story 2 Bedroom Townhome in Prosperity Church Area - Subdivision: Prosperity Village
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5
Parking: 2 Parking Spaces
Year Built: 2002
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Blythe Elem., J.M. Alexander Middle, North Mecklenburg High School

This 2 story home features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1300 square feet. The lower level has a dining area, spacious kitchen and great size living room with gas fireplace. There is also a half bath and laundry room on the main level. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms. The master has a walk in closet and private full bath with dual vanity and garden tub. The second bedroom has a large closet. The home also has a patio and wooded view. 2 assigned parking spaces for this unit. Located in highly desired area off of Browne Rd. near I-485. Easy access to Concord Mills area, Huntersville, I-85 and I-77. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1195 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.

(RLNE5107914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12224 Jessica Place have any available units?
12224 Jessica Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12224 Jessica Place have?
Some of 12224 Jessica Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12224 Jessica Place currently offering any rent specials?
12224 Jessica Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12224 Jessica Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12224 Jessica Place is pet friendly.
Does 12224 Jessica Place offer parking?
Yes, 12224 Jessica Place offers parking.
Does 12224 Jessica Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12224 Jessica Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12224 Jessica Place have a pool?
No, 12224 Jessica Place does not have a pool.
Does 12224 Jessica Place have accessible units?
No, 12224 Jessica Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12224 Jessica Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12224 Jessica Place does not have units with dishwashers.
