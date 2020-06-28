12224 Jessica Place

Amenities

2 Story 2 Bedroom Townhome in Prosperity Church Area - Subdivision: Prosperity Village

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Parking: 2 Parking Spaces

Year Built: 2002

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Blythe Elem., J.M. Alexander Middle, North Mecklenburg High School



This 2 story home features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1300 square feet. The lower level has a dining area, spacious kitchen and great size living room with gas fireplace. There is also a half bath and laundry room on the main level. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms. The master has a walk in closet and private full bath with dual vanity and garden tub. The second bedroom has a large closet. The home also has a patio and wooded view. 2 assigned parking spaces for this unit. Located in highly desired area off of Browne Rd. near I-485. Easy access to Concord Mills area, Huntersville, I-85 and I-77. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1195 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.



(RLNE5107914)