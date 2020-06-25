All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 30 2019 at 7:13 AM

1222 Ben Livingston Rd

1222 Ben Livingston Rd. · No Longer Available
Location

1222 Ben Livingston Rd., Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood East

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
This large, 2 story, 4-bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom home with a 2 car garage is available for immediate occupancy. The home is located in the quaint Coulwood East neighborhood in Northwest Charlotte, NC near Highway 16. Great, bright open floorplan with beautiful archways and decorative fireplace on the main level. The home includes dishwasher, range, microwave and washer/dryer hookups. The home has central air conditioning and gas heat. Gardener included.

12-24 month lease is desired. $45 application fee per adult. Clean credit report, criminal record, and eviction history are required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Ben Livingston Rd have any available units?
1222 Ben Livingston Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 Ben Livingston Rd have?
Some of 1222 Ben Livingston Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 Ben Livingston Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Ben Livingston Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Ben Livingston Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1222 Ben Livingston Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1222 Ben Livingston Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1222 Ben Livingston Rd offers parking.
Does 1222 Ben Livingston Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 Ben Livingston Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Ben Livingston Rd have a pool?
No, 1222 Ben Livingston Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1222 Ben Livingston Rd have accessible units?
No, 1222 Ben Livingston Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Ben Livingston Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1222 Ben Livingston Rd has units with dishwashers.
