1222 Ben Livingston Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

This large, 2 story, 4-bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom home with a 2 car garage is available for immediate occupancy. The home is located in the quaint Coulwood East neighborhood in Northwest Charlotte, NC near Highway 16. Great, bright open floorplan with beautiful archways and decorative fireplace on the main level. The home includes dishwasher, range, microwave and washer/dryer hookups. The home has central air conditioning and gas heat. Gardener included.



12-24 month lease is desired. $45 application fee per adult. Clean credit report, criminal record, and eviction history are required