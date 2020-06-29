All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12207 Wallace Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12207 Wallace Ridge Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

12207 Wallace Ridge Drive

12207 Wallace Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12207 Wallace Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12207 Wallace Ridge Drive have any available units?
12207 Wallace Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 12207 Wallace Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12207 Wallace Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12207 Wallace Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12207 Wallace Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12207 Wallace Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 12207 Wallace Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12207 Wallace Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12207 Wallace Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12207 Wallace Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 12207 Wallace Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12207 Wallace Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 12207 Wallace Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12207 Wallace Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12207 Wallace Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12207 Wallace Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12207 Wallace Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte