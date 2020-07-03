12133 Harrison Steel Drive

Amenities

Great three story 2 bedroom/2 full and 2 half bath townhome in the Kinglsey community. Additional family room and large laundry room on lower floor with attached one car garage. Main living area on second floor with spacious deck and kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Master bedroom boasts tray ceiling, garden tub and walk-in closet. Perfect location near Ballantyne and I-485. Washer and dryer included. Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,499, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,499, Available 5/22/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.