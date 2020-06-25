All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12117 Rock Canyon Dr,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12117 Rock Canyon Dr,
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:19 AM

12117 Rock Canyon Dr,

12117 Rock Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12117 Rock Canyon Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Prestine move in ready home located in Carmel Ridge Subdivision! - This 1.5 story, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home features vaulted ceiling, kitchen breakfast area has a bay window, neutral paint color throughout, spacious loft on upper level, individual full bathroom for both bedrooms, spacious back yard with large wooded deck and relaxing covered front porch and one car garage. Quick access to the freeway, and a few minutes from Ballantyne, close to shopping and dining. Small to Medium pet will be considered. No aggressive breeds.

(RLNE4798859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12117 Rock Canyon Dr, have any available units?
12117 Rock Canyon Dr, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 12117 Rock Canyon Dr, currently offering any rent specials?
12117 Rock Canyon Dr, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12117 Rock Canyon Dr, pet-friendly?
Yes, 12117 Rock Canyon Dr, is pet friendly.
Does 12117 Rock Canyon Dr, offer parking?
Yes, 12117 Rock Canyon Dr, offers parking.
Does 12117 Rock Canyon Dr, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12117 Rock Canyon Dr, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12117 Rock Canyon Dr, have a pool?
No, 12117 Rock Canyon Dr, does not have a pool.
Does 12117 Rock Canyon Dr, have accessible units?
No, 12117 Rock Canyon Dr, does not have accessible units.
Does 12117 Rock Canyon Dr, have units with dishwashers?
No, 12117 Rock Canyon Dr, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12117 Rock Canyon Dr, have units with air conditioning?
No, 12117 Rock Canyon Dr, does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte