All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12111 Carolina Oak Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12111 Carolina Oak Circle
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

12111 Carolina Oak Circle

12111 Carolina Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Brown Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12111 Carolina Oak Circle, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
12111 Carolina Oak Circle Available 06/12/20 Gorgeous Home for Rent Steele Creek/Lake Wylie/SW Charlotte - Conveniently located at a a cul-de-sac with oversized deck overlooking private, wooded back yard. Easy access to shopping, grocery stores and lake recreation. Kitchen comes with unusual amount of cabinet space. Amenities include walking trails, playground and pool.

Available on June 12, 2020

To further inquire about this property, please call or text 704-769-0123, email: rentals@myUrealty.com

Online Application Link: https://myurealty.appfolio.com/listings

(RLNE2506796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12111 Carolina Oak Circle have any available units?
12111 Carolina Oak Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12111 Carolina Oak Circle have?
Some of 12111 Carolina Oak Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12111 Carolina Oak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12111 Carolina Oak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12111 Carolina Oak Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12111 Carolina Oak Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12111 Carolina Oak Circle offer parking?
No, 12111 Carolina Oak Circle does not offer parking.
Does 12111 Carolina Oak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12111 Carolina Oak Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12111 Carolina Oak Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12111 Carolina Oak Circle has a pool.
Does 12111 Carolina Oak Circle have accessible units?
No, 12111 Carolina Oak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12111 Carolina Oak Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12111 Carolina Oak Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte