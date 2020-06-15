Amenities
12111 Carolina Oak Circle Available 06/12/20 Gorgeous Home for Rent Steele Creek/Lake Wylie/SW Charlotte - Conveniently located at a a cul-de-sac with oversized deck overlooking private, wooded back yard. Easy access to shopping, grocery stores and lake recreation. Kitchen comes with unusual amount of cabinet space. Amenities include walking trails, playground and pool.
Available on June 12, 2020
To further inquire about this property, please call or text 704-769-0123, email: rentals@myUrealty.com
Online Application Link: https://myurealty.appfolio.com/listings
(RLNE2506796)