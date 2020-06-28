1210 Norland Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning ranch home close to center city. Sweet hardwood floors and new paint. Fenced back yard with a carport and room to play. Amazing screened gazebo out back with super nice patio area and an outbuilding. Walk to Nature Preserve! Two decorative fireplaces (non-functional). Washer and Dryer included. Super nice property with extra storage space , family room, dining area, mud room, And a must see great room with Cathedral ceiling with exposed beams. Beautiful new fixtures. Updated baths, super nice!



