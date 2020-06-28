All apartments in Charlotte
1210 Norland Rd
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:37 AM

1210 Norland Rd

1210 Norland Road · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Norland Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning ranch home close to center city. Sweet hardwood floors and new paint. Fenced back yard with a carport and room to play. Amazing screened gazebo out back with super nice patio area and an outbuilding. Walk to Nature Preserve! Two decorative fireplaces (non-functional). Washer and Dryer included. Super nice property with extra storage space , family room, dining area, mud room, And a must see great room with Cathedral ceiling with exposed beams. Beautiful new fixtures. Updated baths, super nice!

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Norland Rd have any available units?
1210 Norland Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 Norland Rd have?
Some of 1210 Norland Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Norland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Norland Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Norland Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 Norland Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1210 Norland Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Norland Rd offers parking.
Does 1210 Norland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 Norland Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Norland Rd have a pool?
No, 1210 Norland Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Norland Rd have accessible units?
No, 1210 Norland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Norland Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Norland Rd has units with dishwashers.
