Home
Charlotte, NC
1208 Fontana Avenue
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1208 Fontana Avenue
1208 Fontana Ave
No Longer Available
Location
1208 Fontana Ave, Charlotte, NC 28206
Greenville
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
1208 Fontana Avenue Available 06/15/19 Greenville Place 3 Bedroom Home - This lovely 3 bedrooms/2 bathroom home is coming available Mid-May.
This home is conveniently located just north of the city center and near I-77 and 277.
**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.
**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.
(RLNE2659890)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1208 Fontana Avenue have any available units?
1208 Fontana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1208 Fontana Avenue have?
Some of 1208 Fontana Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1208 Fontana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Fontana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Fontana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Fontana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1208 Fontana Avenue offer parking?
No, 1208 Fontana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Fontana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Fontana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Fontana Avenue have a pool?
No, 1208 Fontana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Fontana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1208 Fontana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Fontana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 Fontana Avenue has units with dishwashers.
