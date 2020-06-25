Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher air conditioning microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

1208 Fontana Avenue Available 06/15/19 Greenville Place 3 Bedroom Home - This lovely 3 bedrooms/2 bathroom home is coming available Mid-May.



This home is conveniently located just north of the city center and near I-77 and 277.



**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE2659890)