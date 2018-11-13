1205 Pamlico Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

New Construction Single Family Home in Belmont - A MUST SEE! Beautiful new construction craftsman farmhouse in the bustling Belmont area, just minutes to Uptown! This stunning home features a wide-open floor plan, chefs style kitchen with all stainless steel appliances (including a gas range), wood floors, quartz countertops & two car garage with lots of storage! 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms & over 2500 sq ft. Covered back porch with gas fireplace leads to private fully fenced in back yard. On a quiet street with new construction and recent remodels. Close to Hawthorne, Central Ave, Resident Culture, Catawba Brewing and more. Some furniture optional. Available end of October.



