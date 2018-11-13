All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

1205 Pamlico Street

1205 Pamlico Street · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Pamlico Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
New Construction Single Family Home in Belmont - A MUST SEE! Beautiful new construction craftsman farmhouse in the bustling Belmont area, just minutes to Uptown! This stunning home features a wide-open floor plan, chefs style kitchen with all stainless steel appliances (including a gas range), wood floors, quartz countertops & two car garage with lots of storage! 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms & over 2500 sq ft. Covered back porch with gas fireplace leads to private fully fenced in back yard. On a quiet street with new construction and recent remodels. Close to Hawthorne, Central Ave, Resident Culture, Catawba Brewing and more. Some furniture optional. Available end of October.

(RLNE5266782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Pamlico Street have any available units?
1205 Pamlico Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Pamlico Street have?
Some of 1205 Pamlico Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Pamlico Street currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Pamlico Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Pamlico Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Pamlico Street is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Pamlico Street offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Pamlico Street offers parking.
Does 1205 Pamlico Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Pamlico Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Pamlico Street have a pool?
No, 1205 Pamlico Street does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Pamlico Street have accessible units?
No, 1205 Pamlico Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Pamlico Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Pamlico Street does not have units with dishwashers.

