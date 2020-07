Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Remodeled ranch with updated kitchen and master bath. Lots of updates throughout the home including lighting. Gorgeous dark hardwood floors, sunroom off the kitchen. Formal dining room. Fenced in back yard with lush landscaping. Location is perfect! Right down the road from Park Road shopping center and Montford Drive. Tons of restaurants, bars, shopping, bowling, movies. South Park Mall is 3 miles on one direction and Uptown 3 miles in the other direction. Great location!!!!