Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

11927 Royal Castle Court

11927 Royal Castle Court · No Longer Available
Location

11927 Royal Castle Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
UPGRADED 4 bedroom home within walking distance of desirable South Charlotte schools! Recently updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, and new vinyl plank flooring. The home features high ceilings, tons of natural light, and crown molding throughout the main level. Upstairs you will find four spacious bedrooms (or 3 bedrooms and a bonus). A covered deck overlooks a large private back yard which is conveniently fenced in. Friendly community with pool, play area, and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11927 Royal Castle Court have any available units?
11927 Royal Castle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11927 Royal Castle Court have?
Some of 11927 Royal Castle Court's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11927 Royal Castle Court currently offering any rent specials?
11927 Royal Castle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11927 Royal Castle Court pet-friendly?
No, 11927 Royal Castle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11927 Royal Castle Court offer parking?
Yes, 11927 Royal Castle Court offers parking.
Does 11927 Royal Castle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11927 Royal Castle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11927 Royal Castle Court have a pool?
Yes, 11927 Royal Castle Court has a pool.
Does 11927 Royal Castle Court have accessible units?
No, 11927 Royal Castle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11927 Royal Castle Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11927 Royal Castle Court does not have units with dishwashers.
