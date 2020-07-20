11927 Royal Castle Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

UPGRADED 4 bedroom home within walking distance of desirable South Charlotte schools! Recently updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, and new vinyl plank flooring. The home features high ceilings, tons of natural light, and crown molding throughout the main level. Upstairs you will find four spacious bedrooms (or 3 bedrooms and a bonus). A covered deck overlooks a large private back yard which is conveniently fenced in. Friendly community with pool, play area, and walking trails.