Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wow! 2 car garage, luxury vynal plank flooring with lighting upgrades throughout. Master on main with an updated master bathroom. Open kitchen concept with double oven and large island. Screened in sunroom with all weather windows leading to a paver patio overlooking nothing but woods. Big loft overlooking the entrance with 2 additional bedrooms and a bonus/den with a few secrets. Across from the new Rea Farms STEAM school you'll find everthing you wanted in the perfect size home.