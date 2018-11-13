All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11921 Little Stoney Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11921 Little Stoney Court
Last updated May 15 2020 at 5:54 PM

11921 Little Stoney Court

11921 Little Stoney Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11921 Little Stoney Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11921 Little Stoney Court have any available units?
11921 Little Stoney Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11921 Little Stoney Court currently offering any rent specials?
11921 Little Stoney Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11921 Little Stoney Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11921 Little Stoney Court is pet friendly.
Does 11921 Little Stoney Court offer parking?
No, 11921 Little Stoney Court does not offer parking.
Does 11921 Little Stoney Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11921 Little Stoney Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11921 Little Stoney Court have a pool?
No, 11921 Little Stoney Court does not have a pool.
Does 11921 Little Stoney Court have accessible units?
No, 11921 Little Stoney Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11921 Little Stoney Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11921 Little Stoney Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11921 Little Stoney Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11921 Little Stoney Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte