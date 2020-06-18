11827 Clems Branch Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

New Construction in Ballantyne Available for Immediate Move in! - This brand new home has never been lived in and comes with all the bells and whistles. Upon entering this "smart home" you are greeted with rich hardwoods, an open floorplan, large center island in the kitchen and top of the line finishes. Kitchen opens to the dining area and living room with recessed lighting and gas fireplace. Upstairs the loft is great for a play area or extra living room. The master bedroom has a private sitting area and luxurious master bath. Secondary bedrooms are great sized and share another beautiful Jack & Jill bathroom. Located in Parkside just off of Johnston Rd and 521. Convenient to I-485.



