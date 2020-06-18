All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
11827 Clems Branch Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11827 Clems Branch Drive

11827 Clems Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11827 Clems Branch Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
New Construction in Ballantyne Available for Immediate Move in! - This brand new home has never been lived in and comes with all the bells and whistles. Upon entering this "smart home" you are greeted with rich hardwoods, an open floorplan, large center island in the kitchen and top of the line finishes. Kitchen opens to the dining area and living room with recessed lighting and gas fireplace. Upstairs the loft is great for a play area or extra living room. The master bedroom has a private sitting area and luxurious master bath. Secondary bedrooms are great sized and share another beautiful Jack & Jill bathroom. Located in Parkside just off of Johnston Rd and 521. Convenient to I-485.

(RLNE4597629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11827 Clems Branch Drive have any available units?
11827 Clems Branch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11827 Clems Branch Drive have?
Some of 11827 Clems Branch Drive's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11827 Clems Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11827 Clems Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11827 Clems Branch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11827 Clems Branch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11827 Clems Branch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11827 Clems Branch Drive offers parking.
Does 11827 Clems Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11827 Clems Branch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11827 Clems Branch Drive have a pool?
No, 11827 Clems Branch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11827 Clems Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 11827 Clems Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11827 Clems Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11827 Clems Branch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
