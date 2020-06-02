All apartments in Charlotte
Location

11770 Prideland Court, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great rental for someone looking for a temporary home or building a home in the South Charlotte area. SHORT TERM LEASES ONLY. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome close to I-77 and I-485 and the transit system is now available. Close to everything, this home is near restaurants, shops and plenty of entertainment. This townhome has beautiful hardwood floors on the entire first level of the home which includes the foyer, great room, kitchen, breakfast area and powder room. Freshly painted and extremely clean! New carpet recently added to the bedrooms on the second level and LVP in each bath. The home is equipped with a refrigerator, microwave and washer/dryer for added convenience. Schedule a tour today to see this lovely unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11770 Prideland Court have any available units?
11770 Prideland Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11770 Prideland Court have?
Some of 11770 Prideland Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11770 Prideland Court currently offering any rent specials?
11770 Prideland Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11770 Prideland Court pet-friendly?
No, 11770 Prideland Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11770 Prideland Court offer parking?
Yes, 11770 Prideland Court offers parking.
Does 11770 Prideland Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11770 Prideland Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11770 Prideland Court have a pool?
No, 11770 Prideland Court does not have a pool.
Does 11770 Prideland Court have accessible units?
No, 11770 Prideland Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11770 Prideland Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11770 Prideland Court has units with dishwashers.

