11770 Prideland Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great rental for someone looking for a temporary home or building a home in the South Charlotte area. SHORT TERM LEASES ONLY. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome close to I-77 and I-485 and the transit system is now available. Close to everything, this home is near restaurants, shops and plenty of entertainment. This townhome has beautiful hardwood floors on the entire first level of the home which includes the foyer, great room, kitchen, breakfast area and powder room. Freshly painted and extremely clean! New carpet recently added to the bedrooms on the second level and LVP in each bath. The home is equipped with a refrigerator, microwave and washer/dryer for added convenience. Schedule a tour today to see this lovely unit!