11734 Fernhurst Lane

Amenities
Home in quiet established neighborhood in Ballantyne & sits on a cul-de-sac street! Large fenced back yard w/ outbuilding for storage. 3br/2ba desirable ranch w/ open floorplan. Hardwoods in living/dining area and ALL bedrooms. Living area has vaulted ceiling w/ fan & fireplace. Kitchen has eat in breakfast. Baths have tile flooring. Located minutes from Blakeney, Ballantyne & 485, shopping, restaurants, fitness facilities, etc just minutes away. Community offers pool, playground, tennis courts and ball-fields for your enjoyment. Excellent sought after schools! Pets conditional with approval and fees. Washer/dryer left by previous tenant in working order, owner will not repair or replace. If new tenants choose to provide their W/D, tenants will be responsible for moving & storage/disposal of existing units. Tenant to provide own refrigerator.