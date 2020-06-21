All apartments in Charlotte
11734 Fernhurst Lane

11734 Fernhurst Lane · (980) 219-8129
Location

11734 Fernhurst Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1767 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Home in quiet established neighborhood in Ballantyne & sits on a cul-de-sac street! Large fenced back yard w/ outbuilding for storage. 3br/2ba desirable ranch w/ open floorplan. Hardwoods in living/dining area and ALL bedrooms. Living area has vaulted ceiling w/ fan & fireplace. Kitchen has eat in breakfast. Baths have tile flooring. Located minutes from Blakeney, Ballantyne & 485, shopping, restaurants, fitness facilities, etc just minutes away. Community offers pool, playground, tennis courts and ball-fields for your enjoyment. Excellent sought after schools! Pets conditional with approval and fees. Washer/dryer left by previous tenant in working order, owner will not repair or replace. If new tenants choose to provide their W/D, tenants will be responsible for moving & storage/disposal of existing units. Tenant to provide own refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11734 Fernhurst Lane have any available units?
11734 Fernhurst Lane has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11734 Fernhurst Lane have?
Some of 11734 Fernhurst Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11734 Fernhurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11734 Fernhurst Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11734 Fernhurst Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11734 Fernhurst Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11734 Fernhurst Lane offer parking?
No, 11734 Fernhurst Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11734 Fernhurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11734 Fernhurst Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11734 Fernhurst Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11734 Fernhurst Lane has a pool.
Does 11734 Fernhurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 11734 Fernhurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11734 Fernhurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11734 Fernhurst Lane has units with dishwashers.
