11734 Fernhurst Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym playground pool tennis court

Home in quiet established neighborhood in Ballantyne & sits on a cul-de-sac street! Large fenced back yard w/ outbuilding for storage. 3br/2ba desirable ranch w/ open floorplan. Hardwoods in living/dining area and ALL bedrooms. Living area has vaulted ceiling w/ fan & fireplace. Kitchen has eat in breakfast. Baths have tile flooring. Located minutes from Blakeney, Ballantyne & 485, shopping, restaurants, fitness facilities, etc just minutes away. Community offers pool, playground, tennis courts and ball-fields for your enjoyment. Excellent sought after schools! Pets conditional with approval and fees. Washer/dryer left by previous tenant in working order, owner will not repair or replace. If new tenants choose to provide their W/D, tenants will be responsible for moving & storage/disposal of existing units. Tenant to provide own refrigerator.