11717 Oak Street

11717 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

11717 Oak Street, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
WELCOME to this beautiful home!! New flooring and paint throughout this spacious four bedroom home with loft. Open floorplan with LVP hardwood style flooring through first floor. The exceptional kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances fridge too!, eat-in area and large pantry. Great room is complete with fireplace and is open to both the kitchen, breakfast area and formal dining room. Dining room features beautiful moldings and an additional sittingden area. HUGE master suite upstairs with lots of natural light, whirlpool tub, step-in shower and double vanity sink. The three additional bedrooms are also very spacious, loft is centrally located for a perfect rec areaplayroomoffice. Laundry room is upstairs and the washerdryer is included. Outdoor patio that has a treed view. Perfectly appointed home with an extra convenient location close to I485 for easy commutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11717 Oak Street have any available units?
11717 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11717 Oak Street have?
Some of 11717 Oak Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11717 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
11717 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11717 Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 11717 Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11717 Oak Street offer parking?
No, 11717 Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 11717 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11717 Oak Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11717 Oak Street have a pool?
Yes, 11717 Oak Street has a pool.
Does 11717 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 11717 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11717 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11717 Oak Street has units with dishwashers.
