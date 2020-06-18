11717 Oak Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

WELCOME to this beautiful home!! New flooring and paint throughout this spacious four bedroom home with loft. Open floorplan with LVP hardwood style flooring through first floor. The exceptional kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances fridge too!, eat-in area and large pantry. Great room is complete with fireplace and is open to both the kitchen, breakfast area and formal dining room. Dining room features beautiful moldings and an additional sittingden area. HUGE master suite upstairs with lots of natural light, whirlpool tub, step-in shower and double vanity sink. The three additional bedrooms are also very spacious, loft is centrally located for a perfect rec areaplayroomoffice. Laundry room is upstairs and the washerdryer is included. Outdoor patio that has a treed view. Perfectly appointed home with an extra convenient location close to I485 for easy commutes.