11714 Red Rust Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Brand NEW and Amazing 2 story all brick end unit townhome in one of South Charlotte's Premier locations. This townhome features dual closets in Master. Main level has open floor plan to the kitchen, beautiful granite center island, SS appliances, dining and great room which leads to a patio. Ring doorbell, outside storage area. Hardwood floors on main. This is a must see! Rea Farms is with in walking distance to Markets, Shops, Dining & Fitness, Tenant responsible for watering the yard.