11711 Woodmere Trace Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets hot tub fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities hot tub

Location Location! This Meticulously maintained End-unit townhome in Ardrey Park has it all.Loaded with Great floor plan with vaulted ceilings featuring spacious living, dining room & great room with fireplace. Main & upper floor with hardwood floors. Master with a glamour bath boasting spa bath with garden tub and walk-in closet.Huge deck perfect for gathering! Located with convenient access to I-485, shopping & much more.Make an appointment today & See it for yourself!You won't be let down!



Directions:I-485 to Johnston Road Exit. R on Johnston Road. Turn R on Providence Road . Turn L onto Northsprings Dr. Take L onto Woodmere Trace Dr. Turn R to stay on Woodmere Trace Dr. Home is on the right.

Contact us to schedule a showing.