Last updated July 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

11711 Woodmere Trace Drive

11711 Woodmere Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11711 Woodmere Trace Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
Location Location! This Meticulously maintained End-unit townhome in Ardrey Park has it all.Loaded with Great floor plan with vaulted ceilings featuring spacious living, dining room & great room with fireplace. Main & upper floor with hardwood floors. Master with a glamour bath boasting spa bath with garden tub and walk-in closet.Huge deck perfect for gathering! Located with convenient access to I-485, shopping & much more.Make an appointment today & See it for yourself!You won't be let down!

Directions:I-485 to Johnston Road Exit. R on Johnston Road. Turn R on Providence Road . Turn L onto Northsprings Dr. Take L onto Woodmere Trace Dr. Turn R to stay on Woodmere Trace Dr. Home is on the right.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11711 Woodmere Trace Drive have any available units?
11711 Woodmere Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11711 Woodmere Trace Drive have?
Some of 11711 Woodmere Trace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11711 Woodmere Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11711 Woodmere Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11711 Woodmere Trace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11711 Woodmere Trace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11711 Woodmere Trace Drive offer parking?
No, 11711 Woodmere Trace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11711 Woodmere Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11711 Woodmere Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11711 Woodmere Trace Drive have a pool?
No, 11711 Woodmere Trace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11711 Woodmere Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 11711 Woodmere Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11711 Woodmere Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11711 Woodmere Trace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
