Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

AVAILALBE APRIL 15th...Completely updated Beautiful brick 2 story home, 3 bed / 2 1/2 bath in very desirable Kingsley Neighborhood. A short walk from Ballantyne Elementary and the house is across from the community pool. The house typically rents in less than 48 hours after listed; so do not wait. Call owner for appt. 704 860 6822