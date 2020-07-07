11542 Red Rust Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

New Construction, Never Been Lived in Across From Waverly, Rea Farms - This stunning 2 story townhome is brand new and never been lived in! Upon entering you have an open floorplan, chef's kitchen and dining area. Out back you have a private patio, storage area and 1 car detached garage. Upstairs there are three spacious bedrooms each with good sized closets. Laundry area is upstairs and includes washer dryer. Walk to restaurants and more! Waverly is across the street and close to I-485!



(RLNE5175032)