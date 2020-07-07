All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
11542 Red Rust Lane
11542 Red Rust Lane

11542 Red Rust Ln · No Longer Available
Location

11542 Red Rust Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
New Construction, Never Been Lived in Across From Waverly, Rea Farms - This stunning 2 story townhome is brand new and never been lived in! Upon entering you have an open floorplan, chef's kitchen and dining area. Out back you have a private patio, storage area and 1 car detached garage. Upstairs there are three spacious bedrooms each with good sized closets. Laundry area is upstairs and includes washer dryer. Walk to restaurants and more! Waverly is across the street and close to I-485!

(RLNE5175032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11542 Red Rust Lane have any available units?
11542 Red Rust Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11542 Red Rust Lane have?
Some of 11542 Red Rust Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11542 Red Rust Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11542 Red Rust Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11542 Red Rust Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11542 Red Rust Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11542 Red Rust Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11542 Red Rust Lane offers parking.
Does 11542 Red Rust Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11542 Red Rust Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11542 Red Rust Lane have a pool?
No, 11542 Red Rust Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11542 Red Rust Lane have accessible units?
No, 11542 Red Rust Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11542 Red Rust Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11542 Red Rust Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

